Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 221,973 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,195,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,973 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $483,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.