Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 88,236 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,581,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,236 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $391,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.