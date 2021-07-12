Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 68.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,747,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,023,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $582,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

CRM stock opened at $245.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $226.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.47. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $181.93 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $656,297.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,120.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,954 shares of company stock valued at $89,929,356 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

