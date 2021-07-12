Janus International Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 8,739 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 10,824% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. 1,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,668. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

