Jason Kirk Sells 6,580 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NYSE:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NYSE:RPAY) CTO Jason Kirk sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $164,500.00.

Jason Kirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Kirk sold 13,420 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $335,500.00.

Repay stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $24.90. 464,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,876. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

