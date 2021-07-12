Jason Mironov Sells 689,600 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30.

ZI stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $52.66. 14,280 shares of the company traded hands.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

