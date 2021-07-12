Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,950 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at GBX 8,694 ($113.59) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £114.13 billion and a PE ratio of 39.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,181.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.