Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95.
In related news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,041,453 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,212. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humanigen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
