Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humanigen will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,041,453 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,212. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humanigen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

