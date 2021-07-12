Jeffrey J. Childs Sells 4,863 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ULTA) insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $342.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,421. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

