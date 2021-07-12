Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 10,500 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 10,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $578,130.00.

Shares of IESC stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,732. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $56.24.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

