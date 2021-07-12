Jing Jin Sells 135,000 Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NYSE:GTEC) Stock

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NYSE:GTEC) CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00.

GTEC remained flat at $$7.43 during trading on Monday. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

