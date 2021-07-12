John Dobak Sells 7,651 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 7,651 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $314,303.08.

Shares of DMTK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.67. 528,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,530. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

