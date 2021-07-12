John L. Ocampo Sells 90,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $5,712,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTSI traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.00. 858 shares of the company traded hands.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.