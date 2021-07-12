Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,740 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $210,748.80.

NTRA stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.90. 10,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

