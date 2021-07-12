JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€189.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €153.58 ($180.68).

ETR DHER opened at €119.15 ($140.18) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion and a PE ratio of -17.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of €112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

