JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.17 ($68.44).

BNP stock opened at €50.93 ($59.92) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50 day moving average of €55.14.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

