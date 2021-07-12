JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.55 Million Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Proto Labs worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

PRLB stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

