JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Trading Down 0%

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.24 and last traded at $50.25. 15,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 13,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,599,000.

