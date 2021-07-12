JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 78,611.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,502 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $35,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 1,393,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74.

