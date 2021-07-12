Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) Insider Simon Baker Buys 743 Shares

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) insider Simon Baker acquired 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,285.39 ($1,679.37).

Jupiter Green Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.89. The company has a market cap of £53.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.25 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299.37 ($3.91).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Jupiter Green Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

