Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.15.

KALA opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $298.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

