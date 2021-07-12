Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 485,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,169,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $273.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.47. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $142.03 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.