Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) COO Sells $3,822,300.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $3,822,300.00.
KRTX traded up $3.03 on Monday, reaching $125.30. 9,018 shares of the company traded hands.
Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.