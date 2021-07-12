Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) COO Sells $3,822,300.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $3,822,300.00.

KRTX traded up $3.03 on Monday, reaching $125.30. 9,018 shares of the company traded hands.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

