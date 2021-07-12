Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,515 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

