Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 283 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.