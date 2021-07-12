Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after buying an additional 1,511,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $844,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,202 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

