Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $32.58

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.58, but opened at $33.78. Kenon shares last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 2 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kenon in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.