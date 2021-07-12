Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €38.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.77 ($71.50).

FRA:DPW opened at €58.27 ($68.55) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €55.00. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

