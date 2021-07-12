KeyFi Market Capitalization Reaches $1.26 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $26,754.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00116286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00162121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,505.40 or 0.99955329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.53 or 0.00977113 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,195,120 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

