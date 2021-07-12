Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:KIN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,871,682.36 in Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:KIN) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 414,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $2,871,682.36. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE KIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.18. 392,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,755. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

