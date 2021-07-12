Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82. Kopin has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $673.68 million, a P/E ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kopin by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

