Krios Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $7,270.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001279 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01454488 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.