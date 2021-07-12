Kusama Price Tops $200.24 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $119.75 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $200.24 or 0.00603827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00112650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00159170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,193.90 or 1.00094523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.99 or 0.00961911 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

