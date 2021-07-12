Kyle Stevenson Sells 18,700 Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total transaction of C$50,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,552,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,208,088.

Shares of Millennial Lithium stock traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.34. 137,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,810. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 54.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$326.69 million and a P/E ratio of -28.55.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

