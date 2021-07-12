L Amy Newmark Sells 5,000 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:CSSE) Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $184,900.00.

L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $99,480.00.

On Friday, June 4th, L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $104,640.00.

CSSE stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 77,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,303. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.