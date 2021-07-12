L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post $4.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $20.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $137,707,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $224.25. The company had a trading volume of 646,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $224.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

