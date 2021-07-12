Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $281.86. 13,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,035. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $281.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

