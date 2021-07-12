Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

