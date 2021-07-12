Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Acquires 393,811 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 393,811 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $12,121,502.58.

Lake Group L.L.C. Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 57,963 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,884,377.13.

NYSE GDRX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,578. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

