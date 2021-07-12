Lamden Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.02 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $7.02 million and $55,925.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

