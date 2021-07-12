Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading Down 5.4%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) dropped 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.15 and last traded at $39.26. Approximately 1,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 215,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

LE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

