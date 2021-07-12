Langley Steinert Sells 31,098 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $851,774.22. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $819,432.30.

On Thursday, July 8th, Langley Steinert sold 27,005 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $680,796.05.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $839,335.02.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $795,175.86.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,572 shares.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

