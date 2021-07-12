Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $80.29

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.29, but opened at $77.20. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $77.49, with a volume of 11,761 shares traded.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $994.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.85.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.