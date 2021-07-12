Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $221,000 Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,368 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $45,466,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Brady by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 799,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brady by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,183,000 after acquiring an additional 616,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,578,000 after acquiring an additional 274,618 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brady by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after acquiring an additional 174,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRC opened at $54.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.