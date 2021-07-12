Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,694 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in shares of Lazard by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 31,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lazard by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $46.05 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.