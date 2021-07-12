Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Up to $13.13

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $13.83. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

