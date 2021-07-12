Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $13.89

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $13.48. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 5,512 shares trading hands.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,538,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,414,684 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 194,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

