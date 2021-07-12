Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:LMST) EVP Sells $32,660.00 in Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:LMST) EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00.

LMST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,190. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

