Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 33.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Linde by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Linde by 2.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $292.71 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.