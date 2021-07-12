Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00.
CDNS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.62. 20,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
About Cadence Design Systems
Featured Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.